Monday contractor access to Boca Grande, coordination team still on island

October 13, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Fort Myers, FL, Oct. 13, 2024 – Lee County Government has additional updates for Boca Grande residents:

Beginning at noon Monday, Oct. 14, contractors will be able to access Boca Grande. Contractors will need to show identification and some type of documentation that shows they are doing Hurricane Milton-related work for residents.

Lee County Government asks that residents monitor both Charlotte County and Lee County sheriff’s office channels for any updates related to Charlotte County’s curfew as it relates to Boca Grande.

Continue to use caution when driving on Boca Grande.

The county and its partnering agencies appreciate Boca Grande residents’ patience as work continues. Questions can be directed to the Lee County Community Coordination Team that is posted on Boca Grande. Email Sergio Perez and Jill Horrom at SPerez@leegov.com or JHorrom@leegov.com. Visit www.leegov.com/storm for more information about Lee County’s response to Hurricane Milton.

