Commerce Secretary to visit Gasparilla Island Tuesday to support small businesses

October 14, 2024

By Staff Report

In order to highlight the importance of local commerce, Florida Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly will come to Gasparilla Island to get a tour of small businesses affected by the last two hurricanes.

Kelly will meet with business owners in Hudson’s Park at Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. He will bring his staff to visit business owner’s and store or offices to assist with assessment and explain what the state of Florida can quickly do to provide relief.

The state has a number of programs, including a Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, which is a $50,000 at zero percent interest. Businesses impacted by Helene and Milton could apply for both storms.

Questions? Contact Mary O’Bannon at (239) 229-1611‬.

Links

A link to the Rebuild Florida Business Loan Program is below. Also, below is a link to the Island Fund for Disasters: