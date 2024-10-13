Recovery note: Books saved at The Island School

October 13, 2024

By Staff Report

Lee County Facilities and Library staff were happy to see that the sandbags and plastic combination at the doors worked and the interior of the Island School had minimal water intrusion.

Mrs. Oliver and the Island School staff prepared the building pre-Milton and Lee County staff packed up the library and classroom books today. The books have no visible water damage and will be stored in a climate-controlled Lee County warehouse.

A separate letter to The Island School friends, families and supporters went out today.