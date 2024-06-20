Lee County contracts with Banyan expert for report on plant conditions
June 20, 2024
By Staff Report
Lee County has hired Certified Arborist Rick Joyce for a survey of the health of the Banyan Street banyan trees. The Lee County Department of Transportation anticipates having a full report on the street by mid-summer, according to Lee County Communications Director Betsy Clayton. Joyce has a long experience on Gasparilla Island and has an […]
