Lee County contracts with Banyan expert for report on plant conditions

June 20, 2024

By Staff Report

Lee County has hired Certified Arborist Rick Joyce for a survey of the health of the Banyan Street banyan trees. The Lee County Department of Transportation anticipates having a full report on the street by mid-summer, according to Lee County Communications Director Betsy Clayton. Joyce has a long experience on Gasparilla Island and has an […]