PRIDE
November 5, 2026
By Staff Report
An eagle in the cow pasture along Gasparilla Road, near Coral Creek Airport and the Boca Grande Jet Center. The eagle became the national bird in 1782, during the Second Continental Congress. Photo by Matt
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