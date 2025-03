Young author Hyland signing at the Tide Bookstore

March 20, 2025

By Staff Report

Adeline Hyland, a young author from Chester County, Penn. with family in Boca Grande, will be at The Tide for a book signing on Saturday, March 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. Her new book is Second Start Farm. In her bio, she writes that she lives on the real Second Start Farm, where she […]