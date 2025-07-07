Sunseeker purchase announced by Blackstone; company adds to Charlotte investments

July 7, 2025

By Staff Report

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced that funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate have agreed to acquire Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor from Allegiant for $200 million.

“The acquisition of this brand new, highly amenitized resort demonstrates our strong conviction in hospitality and travel and the continued growth in group-oriented destinations,” said Scott Trebilco, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Real Estate, in a press release. “Allegiant has built a fantastic property and we look forward to bringing our extensive experience with large scale resorts to Sunseeker.”

The resort has 785 rooms spanning 22 acres across the Peace River from Punta Gorda. It includes multiple restaurants, two pools, a spa, a fitness center, a rooftop adult pool and bar, the Aileron golf course and more than 60,000 square feet of combined indoor meeting space.

“Blackstone’s extensive hospitality holdings and their execution capabilities make them the ideal counterparty for this transaction and also to help realize the full potential of Sunseeker Resort,” said Gregory C. Anderson, CEO at Allegiant Travel Company, also in a news release. “Furthermore, it supports Allegiant’s strategy centered around the airline and we plan to use the proceeds from the sale to repay debt and strengthen our balance sheet.”

In July 2024, Allegiant Travel Company announced it had retained global hospitality asset management firm to sell the property. It had a rumored price tag of over $600 million.

Blackstone has had a growing presence in Charlotte County. This February, in a separate transaction, Blackstone announced that funds managed by the company had purchased Safe Harbor Marinas, owner of Charlotte County’s Burnt Store Marina. Safe Harbor is the largest marina and superyacht servicing business in the U.S. Burnt Store is the largest marina on Florida’s west Coast. They purchased Safe Harbor from Sun Communities, a mobile home park owner, for $5.65 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025..