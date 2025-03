Authors gather at the Fust to hear from publishing panel

March 20, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

Thursday afternoon, March 13, the Johann Fust Library Foundation held a publishing panel for attendees to hear from several authors and editors. Panel members included editors Rosemary Ahern and Nan Doyal, as well as authors Candice Shy Hooper and David Sparks. “The most important part of this process is the editing,” Doyal said, who moderated […]