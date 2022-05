May 19, 2022

By Guest Columnist

The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament honored two more iconic figures in Boca Grande’s fishing history during the Grande Tradition ceremony at the Captain’s Party on Tuesday May 17. Many captains, anglers, community members and tournament officials got up to share their fond memories, retell jokes and recall treasured stories of Capt. John “Tater” Spinks and Capt. Cappy Joiner.