Things that sting, things that bite, part I: Unfriendlies in the Gulf

May 19, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

Florida’s beaches draw millions of people here annually, and many who come from the middle of the country have never seen the ocean before. It’s a beautiful moment to see the face of someone who visits the beach for the very first time and sees its brilliant turquoise hue (in the less rainy months) and finds their first seashells.