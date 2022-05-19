Casuarina dominates #17 Classic

May 19, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

The bite was brisk and the fish were smallish, making it easier to catch-and-release quickly. William Woodroffe, the tournament’s founder and coordinator, said they shaved $200 off each entry fee to donate to the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum. With 16 boats in the tournament, that made for a nice donation of $3,200 to the GIMM, topped off with a pledge from angler Howard Wise of $5,000 from his team’s prize money. That made a total of $8,200 donation for the museum, as well as a $500 donation to the Boca Grande Fishing Guides’ Association.