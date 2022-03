Who knew something so irritating could be so beautiful?

March 25, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Pearls, just like us (who, me?), are not perfect. The best and most assured way to tell a real pearl from a fake is to look for the imperfections. Surface blemishes, uneven luster and color, subtle differences in size that are expected tells from an organic gem. But these are not flaws, for it is within our imperfections that true beauty lies.