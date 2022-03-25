GICIA Mercabo Cove seagrass planting effort continues

March 25, 2022

By Guest Columnist

The GICIA contracted with Sea & Shoreline, a Florida-based aquatic restoration ﬁrm that has two decades of experience restoring fresh and saltwater habitats and whose nursery grows seagrass for restoration projects all across the southern U.S. Last March Sea & Shoreline planted 3,400 units of seagrass within the cove area. A team of biologists spent a week in dive gear carefully hand-planting each grass unit. Over the last year, the biologists have had monthly visits to the site to monitor and maintain the seagrass. This week the final monitoring report was delivered, and the results are so positive that the GICIA has contracted with Sea & Shoreline to complete a second phase of seagrass planting within the flushing channel of the cove. The second phase will use observations documented during the 12 months of monitoring and establish a plan that will complement and build upon the success of the first planting phase.