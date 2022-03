Glee’s ‘Songs of Hope’ coming on April 7 and 9

March 25, 2022

By Guest Columnist

Boca Grande’s “Glee” will be bringing hope to the island and to young people across greater Englewood at the Lighthouse United Methodist Church on Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m.The beloved group of island songsters, well known for their 2019 concert version of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” will perform an inspiring medley of “Songs of Hope” from the Great American Songbook.