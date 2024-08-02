What’s open on Gasparilla Island in early August 2024

August 2, 2024

By Staff Report

August is quieter on Gasparilla Island, but boutiques and eateries are still open, albeit with some limited hours. Below are just some of the store reports we have from island retailers and restaurants.

Call first. Telephone numbers are listed below to check with individual boutiques and retailers. A reminder to island retailers to please email the news desk at info@bocabeacon.com with updates as to your openings and closings.

Shopping

Aqua Boutique is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 421 Park Ave.

Ariel, LTD. is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 444 4th St., (941) 964-0480.

Barbara Anne’s Jewelry & Repair is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 410 Park Ave., (941) 964-1776.

Boca Blooms is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boca Grande Marina Store is open at 220 Harbor Dr., (941) 964-2550.

Boca Grande Trading Company is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 480 E. Railroad Ave., (941) 964-0284.

Fugate’s open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. September hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

J.McLaughlin open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 360 Park Ave., (941) 855-9163.

Miller’s Dockside closed on Monday, open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Park Ave. Wine & Spirits/The Temptation Liquor Store is open, Park Ave., (941) 964-2327.

The Palm on Park open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 444 4th St. (941) 964-4448.

The Pink Elephant open for lunch Friday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and open for dinner 7 days a week starting at 5 p.m.

Uncle Henry’s Marina open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 5820 Gasparilla Rd., (941) 964-0154.

Restaurants, Grocery & Grab-n-Go

Hudson’s (closed on Saturdays until October). 441 Park Ave., (941) 964-2621.

Kappa’s Island Shoppe, 5800 Gasparilla Rd., (941) 964-2506

Pink Pony open daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closing Aug. 12 to Oct. 12. 421 Park Ave., (941) 964-0109.

Sinclair’s Food Truck closed as of Friday, July 19 and will reopen in August.

Sister’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Closing for the season August 10 reopening in October. 480 E. Railroad Ave., (941) 964-2002.

South Beach: Opening soon! 777 Gulf Blvd., (941) 964-0765

Tortuga open for Taco Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October.

