PGA Junior Golf
August 2, 2024
By Staff Report
The South Florida PGA Junior Golf Drive, Pitch and Putt competition was held at Lemon Bay Golf Club last week. “It is the first step to Augusta and the Masters Junior Golf Drive, Pitch and Putt,” said Ryan Hartnett, Lemon Bay Golf Club’s representative to South Florida PGA Junior Golf. “We have always had a […]
