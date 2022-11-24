‘Welcome back to the island’ webinar now available to watch

November 24, 2022

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

The Grande Rounds health lecture series sponsored by the Boca Grande Health Clinic and the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation kicked off the season on November 16 with a recorded webinar to welcome everyone back for the season. Clinic CEO Mark Driscoll and Clinic Medical Director Raymond A. James, D.O, covered what to expect as our seasonal residents consider their return to an island that’s more than a bit different than in past years.

The Boca Beacon’s Cheryl Schum Hopkins provided imagery and commentary on Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Island and our ongoing recovery efforts.

Driscoll provided a Clinic staff update, explaining that they have three primary care physicians board-certified in emergency medicine, family practice and internal medicine. They have expanded their nursing staff to three RNs, an LPN and two medical assistants.

A radiologic technologist is a new addition to the clinical team as they resume medical imaging services at the Clinic.

“That’s a tribute to a great culture and the potential of our team,” Driscoll said. “We’ve come a long way from an island with a weekly visit from a mainland doctor.”

In other meeting activity, Bret Kueber, M.D. (who joined the Clinic early in 2022) and Emily Haly, M.D. (the Clinic’s newest physician) shared thoughts on their experiences to date while working at the Clinic. Information about the Clinic’s flu and booster vaccination clinics was shared, and upcoming events were discussed. Foundation Executive Director Cannon Wenzel also provided an update on Foundation activities.

Grande Rounds events are free of charge as part of the Clinic’s and Foundation’s mission to educate the community. The public is invited to attend the sessions, which are tentatively planned for January and February in 2023. Event information, including program recordings, are available on the Clinic’s website at bghc.org/events/.

Want to recognize a Clinic team member for great service? The Clinic would love to hear from you. Go to the website above to submit a tribute.