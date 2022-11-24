Will and Brecken take GIFT tournament for 2022

November 24, 2022

By Guest Columnist

By Capt. Sandy Melvin

The young gun team of Capt. Will Waterhouse and Capt. Brecken Stinnett caught two redfish for a total overall length of 45 3/4 inches to win the 27th annual Gasparilla Island Fly-fishing Tournament (GIFT), presented by Gasparilla Outfitters and benefitting the Boca Grande Historical Society.

Anglers were greeted by gray, overcast skies and moderate winds, making sight fishing difficult for the day.

Second place went to the team of Capt. Sandy Melvin and angler Bob Melvin. In third place was the team of Capt. Mark Becton and anglers Laurence Hall and Corey Woolsey.

Photos courtesy of Capt. Sandy Melvin