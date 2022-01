Two weekends, two art shows

January 28, 2022

By Staff Report

This weekend the Boca Grande Art Center will present their annual President’s Art Show, featuring four past presidents of the long-standing organization. It will feature works in oil, acrylic, pastel and watercolor by Barbara Vanyo, Lona Kissinger, Ginny McCloskey and Carol Harden Hall. Regular show times are Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.