ROLLING! The Boca Grande Film Festival has begun

While it was a rainy night for the opening party of the Boca Grande Film Festival, the people who gathered in the Boca Grande Community
Center Woman’s Club Room were warm and sheltered from the elements, as they celebrated the announcement of films. This event was virtual last year, so this was a welcome gathering.
Sponsored by the Boca Beacon and Friends of the Boca Grande Community
Center, this event includes special guests from some of the films. Many of these have been viewed at well-known festivals such as Sundance and each one was hand-picked for the event.
Here is your line-up of films and schedule for the 2022 Boca Grande Film Festival: