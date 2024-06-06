Two arrested in Port Charlotte for casino
June 6, 2024
By Staff Report
Two people are under arrest after continuing to operate an illegal casino in Charlotte County. The arrests are one of a number of raids, as the county attempts to crack down on gambling that is happening in plain sight, in locations across the county. “These businesses continued to operate after we executed search warrants on […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- It really was a ‘howling time’ at the Howl at the Moon
- SW Florida Fishing: June starting out hot on the water
- EcoWatch: The plight of the oceans is a cause for alarm
- Gasparilla Inn Letter: Keep Boca Grande as ‘welcoming town’ in all parking discussions
- Lee Commissioners add last minute discussion of parking changes onto agenda