Skip to main content

Two arrested in Port Charlotte for casino

,
June 6, 2024
By Staff Report
Two people are under arrest after continuing to operate an illegal casino in Charlotte County. The arrests are one of a number of raids, as the county attempts to crack down on gambling that is happening in plain sight, in locations across the county. “These businesses continued to operate after we executed search warrants on […]

Already a website subscriber? Login below.

Become a Website Subscriber    Read E-Edition