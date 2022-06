TURTLE TRACKS: Snazzy shells secretly placed

June 17, 2022

By Tonya Bramlage

The Boca Grande Sea Turtle Association is proud to announce the launch of a first-of-its-kind handpainted seashell campaign. BGSTA volunteer Stephanie Sondock and her sister, Stacey Wilkanoski, began painting by hand each colorful, one of a kind, shell in January of 2022.