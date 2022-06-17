IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Elaine Williams retires after delivering your newspapers for 26 years

By Sheila Evans

Elaine Williams probably woke up around 1:30 a.m. this morning, but, unlike a week or so ago, today she could roll over and go back to sleep. Elaine is now retired. Her role as the iconic newspaper carrier serving Boca Grande for the last 26 years has ended, and her early-morning habit of making sure her customers get their daily newspapers – dry and on time – is someone else’s task.