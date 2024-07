Turtle report: Please stop pulling up yellow stakes protecting nests

July 3, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY ARLENE HALLBGSTA SECRETARY The most exciting part of turtle nesting season began last week, when hatchlings from the first couple of loggerhead nests started emerging from the sand. With the first nests laid in early May, Boca Grande turtle patrollers have started observing and documenting hatches of these nests. As these nests begin to […]