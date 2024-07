SW Florida Fishing: Tarpon still around

July 3, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY CAPT. WILL WATERHOUSE Lots of tarpon are still being caught in Boca Grande Pass, Little Gasparilla Pass, and out on the beaches. If you are looking to back bay fish, target the snook with live bait on the higher tides. Some redfish are being caught as well but the snook have been a more […]