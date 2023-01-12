TIS announces list of chefs for chowder dinner … at least, so far

January 12, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

We’re getting closer to the date of The Island School’s Chowder Dinner, one of Boca Grande’s most sumptuous events. Take-out or dine-in eating options are available.

The event will be held on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Crowninshield Community House.

The school now has 17 chefs on board to deliver some of the best chowders and soups that have ever visited a spoon. By the time the event takes place, there might be even more.

Your meal will also include a salad, a dinner roll, dessert and a beverage. A silent auction and a 50/50 raffle are also on the menu.

The cost for adults is $20; for children, $5.

Proceeds from this event will help to fund yearbooks, pizza days, field trips, the Friendship Dance, teacher supplies and special projects.

If you have questions, call TIS at (941) 964-8016.