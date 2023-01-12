Time is winding down to turn in educational scholarship applications to Woman’s Club

January 12, 2023

By Staff Report

The Scholarship Committee of the Boca Grande Woman’s Club is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year.

General criteria for application include:

– Candidate has applied to a post-secondary school (i.e., college, university, trade, vocational)

– Candidate has maintained at least a B average in high school

– Candidate has a Boca Grande connection. Can include applicants who reside in Boca Grande, applicants who work or volunteer in Boca Grande, applicants whose parents or grandparents (or guardian) work in Boca Grande.

– Candidate must complete a FAFSA form. Visit fafsa.gov online and submit a current SAR (Student Aid Report) as part of the application

Get more details on the application criteria by accessing the BGWC Scholarship application available online at bocagrandewomansclub.org/scholarships/submission.

Applications are also available at Lemon Bay High School Career Center for LBHS students.

Deadline for applications is February 1, 2023. Interviews for all students who qualify for the program will be scheduled in early March.