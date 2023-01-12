Do you have fisherkids? It’s tourney time!

January 12, 2023

By Staff Report

Another season is upon us and with it comes a new kids’ fishing tournament, courtesy of Lee County Parks & Recreation and the Boca Beacon. This one will be held on Saturday, Jan 21 at the pier on the north end of the island, behind Kappy’s Market. It will take place between 9 and 11 a.m. and there will be prizes in several age divisions, as well as a raffle.

Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. This tournament is for boys and girls 13 and under. Bait will be provided, no lures allowed. Children must be supervised during the event.

Bring food and drink with you to stay fueled and hydrated!

Call Dawn at (239) 533-2923 or email her dbalsizer@leegov.com for information.