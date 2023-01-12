It’s been awhile since the kayak launch was usable, soooo … what’s up with that?

January 12, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

But the question still remains – whose job is it to put the kayak launch back to rights? After all, it is an official stop on the Blueways Trail, which is a interconnected statewide map and information system that gives kayakers access to where some of the best waterways are located along 220 miles of coastline. It includes tidal creeks, estuary bays and, in this area, Charlotte Harbor.