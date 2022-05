Teams are getting ready for the Gasparilla Island Kids’ Classic

May 27, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

There comes a time in many kids’ lives when they have to realize they have to pony up and take on the big fish … to stare that giant silver king in the eye and tell him he’s been bested. We’re hoping a lot of that takes place on Saturday, June 11 during the Gasparilla Island Kids’ Classic, a tournament that has become a well-loved island tradition since 2014.