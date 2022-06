Blaze jumps to first place … and ‘The Buckle’

June 3, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

There’s a brand new diet that’s taking Boca Grande Pass by storm … It’s called “Wear the Weight of Waylon’s Buckles,” and it isn’t for beginners. When Capt. Waylon Mills’ son Owen successfully caught and released the winning tarpon in the 2022 Red Gill Tarpon Tournament that was held last Sunday, May 29, he cinched his dad’s title as the winner of the Jay Joiner Memorial Belt Buckle for the season.