SERVICES FOR EVELYN WILBUR DARNA ANNOUNCED FOR THIS FRIDAY …

June 6, 2022

By Staff Report

Another part of the island’s heart is gone …

In Celebration of Evelyn Wilbur Darna (October 10, 1939 to June 6, 2022),

Beloved wife to Merritt “Babe” Darna,

Mother to Merritt “Scooter” Darna and Susanne Darna Dudley,

Grandmother to Brianna Darna, Brandon Darna, Colgan Dudley and Levi Dudley,

Services will be held on Friday, June 10 at the First Baptist Church of Boca Grande, 421 4th Street West, Boca Grande, FL 33921.

Visit with family and friends before the service at the church starting at 10 am. Celebration service to follow starting at 11 am. Private burial following celebration service.

In loving memory of Evelyn, color is encouraged.