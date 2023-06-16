Shorebird colony at north end in peril due to humans and pet interaction

June 16, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

A large least tern nesting area located on the beach in front of Sea Watch is a welcome sight to any bird lover, particularly those who realize who fragile they can be when nesting. According to residents who monitor the nesting area, as well as Charlotte County Coastal Environmental Specialist Susie Derheimer, it might not be successful for very long.