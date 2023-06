A rare find: Girl finds a coveted shell on local beach

June 16, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

On Monday, June 5 a little girl made a fantastic find just off the north end of Palm Island, south of Stump Pass. Amateur sheller Olivia Green, eight, of Texas had visited this beach many times before, as her family has a place on Palm Island and she always checked her shell guide – purchased at Fugate’s – to research her found treasures.