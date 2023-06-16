Skip to main content

Red Gill to rev up this Saturday

June 16, 2023
By Staff Report
Are you ready for the last tarpon tournament of the season? The Red Gill Invitational is happening on Saturday, June 17, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The entry fee is $750, $100 of which will be donated to the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum. They won’t have a band or DJ this year, but they will have a barbecue dinner for the participants immediately following the tournament at Whidden’s Marina. Awards will be held at that time as well. Call William Woodroffe at (813) 310-1609 for more information.

