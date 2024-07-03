Seagrass survey volunteers needed by Sea Grant
July 3, 2024
By Staff Report
A volunteer seagrass monitoring program through the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences needs volunteers to survey sites this summer. The UF/IFAS Extension Florida Sea Grant Charlotte County program will use information collected by volunteers to inform environmental health assessments and increase credibility within the scientific community. State biologists at the Charlotte […]
