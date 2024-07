Keeping a father’s memory alive on Little Gasparilla

July 3, 2024

By Guest Columnist

BY KRISTEN VARELA-SCHILD At my father’s memorial, I was a little jealous. Jealous of the stories my brother told of connecting with my father nearly every weekend at their hunting lodge; sitting together side by side in freezing cold companionable silence waiting for the geese to come. Or at the hunting lodge in the summer, […]