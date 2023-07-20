Saying goodbye to a Boca Beacon staple: Hortoons by Dave Horton

By Marcy Shortuse

Quite often, a good laugh is all anyone needs. Those who can provide it are valuable and should be treasured. That being said, it is with much sadness that we say goodbye to our “Hortoons” cartoon and its creator, Dave Horton. He has been one of our cartoonists for almost 20 years but, after the hurricane and some other family business to attend to, he has decided to quit while he’s ahead with Hortoons. “A lot of my friends moved away (after the storm) and I don’t blame them,” he said. “They lost much more than we did. We were lucky. My house is surrounded by destruction but it survived. The office/warehouse was destroyed and I work on it every day until it’s good enough to hire new employees.”