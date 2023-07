Fall debut scheduled for Temp sign

July 20, 2023

By Garland Pollard

Did you really think it wouldn’t be back? Ha ha, ho ho, hee hee, you must belong in the maison de fous! The Temptation martini sign, destroyed during Hurricane Ian, is finally put back together and ready to hang over Park Avenue. “It is finished,” said Jeff Simmons, co-owner of The Temptation.