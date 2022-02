River Road expansion proposal will significantly cut down on evacuation time

February 3, 2022

By Staff Report

Anyone who has traveled River Road from just north of Englewood to the I 75 offramp knows that it can be a tedious, time-consuming, even dangerous drive. Recently the Florida Department of Transportation District One held a public workshop to explain the proposed widening of the road, and while the design is not yet complete it appears the proposal will become a reality.