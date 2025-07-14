New BGFD engine helps out on Interstate 75 trooper accident

July 14, 2025

By Garland Pollard

A new Boca Grande Fire Department engine that will replace the aging Silver King was brought into “service” on its way in to be delivered to Gasparilla Island on Tuesday, July 8.

“It got in the middle of a car chase,” said Chief C.W. Blosser. “The darn thing got christened on the way.”

A Florida State Police car was damaged in the chase; the local fire department just happened to come upon it. When Chief Blosser heard about it, the first thing was a worry and question if the new truck had been in an accident.

“I’m in a meeting,” said Chief Blosser. “Oh my God, are you in a wreck with a trooper?”

The department has been waiting for the new engine for years. “We ordered it before Ian,” said Blosser. “We had a whole replacement plan.”

The engine is not the replacement for Hammerhead, the aging pumper owned by the Fire Department. That replacement has not yet even been ordered.

Fire equipment is now on a four-year delivery cycle. The department came close to receiving state help for a replacement for Hammerhead, but it was vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.