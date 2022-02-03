Pastor Gary Beatty celebrates 50 years in the ministry

February 3, 2022

By Staff Report

This past Sunday, Jan. 30, the First Baptist Church of Boca Grande honored their pastor, Dr. (Pastor) Gary Beatty and his wife Betty for 50 years of service to the Lord Jesus Christ. Of those years, 21 have been here in Boca Grande. The church celebrated with a special service and lunch in the Polk Fellowship Hall. Several members commented on Pastor Beatty’s passionate preaching from the Word of God and Betty’s beautiful touch on the organ and piano.