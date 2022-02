Fifteenth annual ‘Art on Banyan’ four women exhibit to be held this month

February 3, 2022

By Staff Report

After a year’s hiatus, the “Art on Banyan: Four Women” exhibit returns to the Boca Grande Art Center for its fifteenth year. Known for its innovative expressions, the show features creations by Esther K. Jensen (glass), Diana Runyon (mixed media), Sue Shaffer (mixed media), and Dianna Shandorf (pastel).