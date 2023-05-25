Recycled oyster shells to create new reef in Charlotte Harbor

May 25, 2023

By Staff Report

On Thursday, May 18 Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida partnered with Ingman Marine, Abbott Construction, Lee Reefs, Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association (GICIA), Capt. Jay Withers, Clermont Oyster Bar, Oyster Boys Conservation and Lake County to deploy oyster shells in Charlotte Harbor’s Turtle Bay in an effort to boost water quality, marine fisheries and recreational angling. The oysters were hauled from CCA Florida’s Oyster Recycling Program in Lake County and transported to Placida. The oysters will be loaded onto a barge, provided by Abbott Construction, and deployed in Turtle Bay at a pre-permitted location.