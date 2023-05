O’Bannon takes Tarpon Fly Fishing Invitational

May 25, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Sometimes we have to remember that ours are not the only fishing tournaments going on at this time of year. Island son Parker O’Bannon recently took top honors at the second annual Tarpon Fly Fishing Invitational, held May 21 through May 23 at the Tarpon Lodge in Pineland.