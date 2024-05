Record breaking season at Boca Grande Health Clinic

May 17, 2024

By Boca Grande Health Clinic

By MARK DRISCOLL As the pace slows down on the Island, the Boca Grande Health Clinic wraps up an extraordinarily busy season marked by record-setting patient engagements. • Patient Visits: We reached a total of 5,394 patient visits from October 2023 to April 2024, a 32 percent increase over last season. • Busiest Month: March […]