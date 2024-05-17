Lee County Parks & Rec. seeks input to improve department and amenities

May 17, 2024

By Staff Report

Lee County Parks & Recreation, operator of the Boca Grande Community Center and operator of parks on Gasparilla Island, is asking the public to help improve its services and amenities offered by participating in a biennial needs assessment survey.

The survey is available on the homepage of the Parks & Recreation website at leeparks.org and social media pages.

People who complete the survey have the option to enter a drawing for a chance to win a family four-pass to the 2025 SWFL Ag Expo, a Lee County Parks & Recreation annual parking sticker or an annual pool pass.

Completing the survey is important to anyone who uses any of the Lee County parks or other recreational sites because it allows the public to provide feedback on what the department is doing well and where the department can improve.

The survey will remain online until Wednesday, July 31.

The survey is HERE.

For more information about Lee County Parks and Recreation locations, call (239) 533-7275 or email leeparks@leegov.com.