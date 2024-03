Putting around Boca Grande set for Saturday

March 21, 2024

By Drew Stanley

The Boca Grande Fire Department in conjunction with the non-profit Respect First Responders (R1R) will be hosting an open house and the Putting Around Boca mini-golf event this Saturday, March 23. The open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Boca Grande Fire Station. BGFD memorabilia, R1R merchandise and Fire […]