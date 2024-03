March 21, 2024

By Staff Report

On Wednesday, March 27 at 4:30 p.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center, Linda Fairstein will interview John Wood Sweet about his book “The Sewing Girls Tale: A Story of Crime and Consequences in Revolutionary America.” Linda Fairstein and her husband, Michael Goldberg, have been residents of Boca Grande since 2017. For twenty-six years, Linda […]