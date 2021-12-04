Part III, Boca Beacon Holiday Shopping Guide: Give the gift of experience, practicality for those who have everything (and dislike clutter)

December 4, 2021

By Marcy Shortuse

This week’s shopping tips include gifts that are more of an intangible nature, or gifts that are more unique or homemade. While supply shortages don’t seem to be as pronounced as we were told they might be, shipping from overseas locations is definitely “iffy” at best. Here are some ideas for people on your list who are a bit more difficult to buy more … particularly those who insist they “don’t need anything.” Enjoy part III of our series.

At some point in everyone’s life, they have had to shop for someone for whom it is nearly impossible to pinpoint the perfect gift. Whether they already “have everything they need,” whether they “just decluttered” or whatever their rationale is for not coming forth with a helpful suggestion, we came up with a few of our own.

The gift of experience

Some of the best things in life can’t be sat on a shelf or worn … they have to be experienced. For those who don’t want giant boxes under the tree, why not find out about their favorite restaurant, favorite “splurge” items or locations they are scheduled to visit soon? There are many travel sites that offer low-cost hotel stays and gift certificates. With airline rates as low as they are now you could even give a homemade gift card stating your intention to gift them with a flight to their location of choice. They’ve never seen snow, or the leaves change in the fall? You can make that happen for them.

Other ideas include tickets to events coming to the area. From symphony orchestras to monster truck jams to comedians, gifts of tickets are worth a lifetime of memories for many.

You can also purchase memberships to clubs, such as Triple AAA for young drivers or Ipsy for make-up lovers. There are many nice wine clubs you can sign someone up for, or, if they have a pet, try something like chewy.com or petsuppliesplus.com.

What about a manicure or a massage? There are few people who don’t appreciate a little pampering, particularly if it’s a service they would never buy for themselves. You can buy gift cards for services at many hair salons as well, such as James Griffith Salons (located in The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club, Venice or Sarasota).

This year, try getting more into gift cards and less into gifts. Gift cards not only work well for kids and adults alike who seem to have everything – and there are all sorts to choose from – there is far less paper waste on Christmas Day.

These are gifts that children won’t roll their eyes at and throw in their closet, and adults will fish out of their wallet a few months after Christmas and … voila! It’s like Christmas all over again.

Lastly, spend less time shopping Amazon and more time shopping Etsy. We often forget about this treasure trove of cool homemade gifts at Christmas time, but shipping from a private home is quicker than from a box store, and you will give someone with a one-of-a-kind gift that is not only tailored to their taste, but also helps out a small shop owner or artisan.

Why not make them something yourself? Whether it’s Christmas cookies or a simple card with a “coupon” for free baby-sitting, dog-sitting or lawn mowing, this is a great year to think out of the box and more from your heart with simple, thoughtful gifts.